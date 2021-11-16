Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.11. 16,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

