Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,433. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58.

