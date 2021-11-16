Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,512 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE:GE traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,862. General Electric has a 1-year low of $74.64 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of -205.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

