Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 291,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,756,779. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $338.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.65 and a 200-day moving average of $284.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

