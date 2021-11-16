Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

