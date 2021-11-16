Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

ANSYS stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.35. 1,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,076. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.