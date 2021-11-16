Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.60. 21,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.70 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,368 shares of company stock worth $25,436,800 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

