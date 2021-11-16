Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,338,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.