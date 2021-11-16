Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $148.56. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.67 and a one year high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

