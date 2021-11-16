Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Chegg stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,090. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.