Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $264.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,209. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

