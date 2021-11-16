Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

