Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$236.00 at Laurentian

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective cut by Laurentian from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$256.85.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.95. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$201.92 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$242.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$233.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

