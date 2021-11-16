bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

BPOSY opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

