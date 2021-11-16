Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) shot up 5.5% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brilliant Earth Group traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.50. 7,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 516,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.