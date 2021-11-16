British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the October 14th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. British Land has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

