Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $1.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.72. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

CPRI opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. Capri has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Capri by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

