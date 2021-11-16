Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.72 Million

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report $590.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $591.30 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

ENTG stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $153.55. 14,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,253. Entegris has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $152.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

