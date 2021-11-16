Brokerages Anticipate Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s earnings. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock also reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

