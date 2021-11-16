Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post sales of $856.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $828.89 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,791 shares of company stock worth $1,023,964 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 791.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

