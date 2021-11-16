Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $2.12. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $87.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.