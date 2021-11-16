Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 500,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

