Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Coty has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 46.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 220.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

