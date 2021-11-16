Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.47). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

KALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

