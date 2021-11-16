Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.51. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

