Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.