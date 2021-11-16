Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post $320.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.96. 194,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,400. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.88. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,727 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,966 shares of company stock valued at $24,782,056. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

