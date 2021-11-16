Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. OneMain reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of OMF traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 1,784,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,785. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92. OneMain has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.