Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $748.33

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $748.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $856.72. The company had a trading volume of 637,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $811.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.76. ASML has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

