Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target at $51.62

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. Corteva has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corteva by 64.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,166,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.