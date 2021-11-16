Brokerages Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Target Price at €62.33

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.33 ($73.33).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVD shares. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €66.26 ($77.95). The stock had a trading volume of 129,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €47.34 ($55.69) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($85.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -425.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.79.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

