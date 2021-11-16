Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. Heineken has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

