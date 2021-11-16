Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT at $152.00

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

