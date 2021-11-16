Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT at $7.56

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 27,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.