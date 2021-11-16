Brokers Issue Forecasts for FG New America Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report released on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

OPFI opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

