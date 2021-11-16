Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.19). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITCI. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of ITCI opened at $40.25 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

