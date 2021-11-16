Brokers Set Expectations for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

