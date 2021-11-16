Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Update

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 1,480.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAC. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,946,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 111.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 148,106 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.