BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 327.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

