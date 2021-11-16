Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Butterfly Network stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.