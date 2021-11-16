C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report $7.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,601. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.21.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

