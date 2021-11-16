C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

