Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,180.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $34.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,841.02. 23,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,836.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,460. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

