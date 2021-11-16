Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

CBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

NYSE CBT opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. Cabot has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 19.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

