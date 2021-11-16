CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.83 Million

Brokerages predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $767.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.63 million and the highest is $814.86 million. CAE reported sales of $638.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.