CAE Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.56.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$36.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 93.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.61. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

