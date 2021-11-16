Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 241.0% from the October 14th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHY opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

