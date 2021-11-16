California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Otter Tail worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

