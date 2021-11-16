California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

