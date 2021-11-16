California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Hostess Brands worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,428,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Hostess Brands by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

